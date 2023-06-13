- Advertisement -

A spiritualist on TikTok has advised veteran actor Abusuapayin Judas to find a place in his heart to forgive millionaire Osei Kwame Despite for all the wrong things he has done towards him.

According to the spiritualist, she contacted the spirit of the late actor Bob Santo and he gave her a message to deliver to his best friend Judas who is currently residing in the United States of America.

She alleged that Santo told her that his friend Judas is furious with the CEO of the Despite group of companies and even wished he dies very soon but he wants him(Judas) to let things slide.

The spiritualist claimed that Bob Santo and his friend Abusuapayin Judas played a huge role in the success of Kwame Despite but he neglected them to their fate after becoming rich and that’s what hurt Judas.

In a video available, she went ahead to deliver a personal message to Judas about how he has been handling himself since the death of his friend Santo.

She disclosed that Judas in times of trouble and need always shed tears saying if his friend Santo was to be alive, he would have helped him find a solution to whatever he was going through.

She concluded that the last message Santo gave to her for his friend was for him to be happy until they meet once again.

