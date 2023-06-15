type here...
Prophet Ogyaba ‘exposed’ for charging his church members Ghc3K just for WhatsApp video calls

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Ogyaba 'exposed' for charging his church members Ghc3K just for WhatsApp video calls
According to a Ghanaian lady simply identified on TikTok as Akosua Allegation, Prophet Ogyaba took $300 from her just for a Whatsapp video call because she needed his immediate help.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Akosua Allegation explained that before paying the $300 to prophet Ogyaba, one of his junior pastors explained to her that getting direct access to the man of God is strictly by subscribing to one of their numerous expensive packages which are all in dollars and euros.

Akosua Allegation who is currently dragging Prophet Ogyaba on social media for a refund of her $300 additionally claimed that after she made the payment – The man of God has refused to reply to any of her texts or calls.

According to the lady, Prophet Ogyaba is a big-time scammer and fraud who funds his luxury lifestyle with the monies he gets from his victims because she even paid more than the $300 yet he has failed to attend to her.

Akosua Allegation is a Ghanaian lady who is currently in the diaspora.

Enxt. Amoah – He hasn’t pointed a gun to anyone to come for consultation anaa?

Davidasa – Consultation protocol is at his church is 1500,economy is 1000gh

Naashika307 – The last thing I will do is to visit a pastor for advice or counseling. God really listens to our prayers ooo. Just don’t be in a rush for your blessings or success. God’s Time is the Best

@Amazing Pappy – If you refuse to read your bible and have a personal relationship with God, your money will always suffer. He didn’t force you to pay

