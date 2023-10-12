Proposal gone wrong as lady disgraces her boyfriend publicly after receiving expensive gifts from him

- Advertisement -

A viral video shows a man left kneeling after proposing to his girlfriend during her graduation but unfortunately, she rejected his proposal.



The man was apparently trying to be romantic by throwing a surprise marriage proposal on her sign-out day.

He came to her graduation with gifts and the intention to wife her up, but things didn’t go as planned.

The man gifted her a framed photo, which she took, but when he went down on his knee with a ring to propose, she refused to take it.

READ ALSO: Man weeps and divorces wife after finding out that he isn’t the biological father of their son



The hilarious clip shows the man kneeling among the crowd of students – With some laughing at the embarrassing scene.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Below are some of the reactions of social media users who have come across the video…

@user741486075639 reacted: “no be my ex be this I come in peace ???”

@Benz Williams wrote: “Make una no marry una no dey hear”

@mizpatricia3 stated: “i beg come give me oooo i need the Ring”

@Mimibaby???? penned: “????the guy shame Dey shame me”

@Princess advised: “Una wey be guys b4 u propose to ur gf dey give her small hints to know if she go collect ring or not to avoid falling hand”

@Certified Loner?? added: “this!!!!you should have had marriage conversation before trying to propose??”

@no one stated: “you go dey trust woman”

@Mimi remarked: “This is so painful another woman is going to pay for what she don’t even know about her”

Watch the video below …

READ ALSO: 4×4’s music cameo Shaka Zulu set to be released from prison after he was jailed for robbery

READ ALSO: Mother returns from work to find guy seriously chopping her daughter (Video)