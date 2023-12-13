type here...
“Queen Solomon”; Teenage girl brags as she shows off her relationships with over 30 boys – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An unnamed Nigerian lady has created a buzz for herself after she took to social media to displaying her relationships with over 30 males.

According to a video shared on X by a user, @sammie_boi51, it has been gathered that the lady is not even in her 20’s yet has been in what was described as intimate relationships with over 30 guys.

The caption of the post, which reads:

“She’s not even up to 20 years old and she already has more than 30 boyfriends??“, included several videos featuring the said girl.

In each video shared by @sammie_boi51 from the lady’s WhatsApp status, she is seen with different guys on various occasions.

The post has, however, drawn the attention of numerous social media users who have flooded the comment section to express their opinions on the matter.

Check it out below

