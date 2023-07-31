- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has dragged Tema-based music duo R2Bees and songstress Efya for failing to mount international stage with their label mate Wizkid.

The Nigerian superstar has been mounting big stages worldwide and Bulldog Wonders what prevents R2bees and Efya, known close associates of Wizkid, from performing on such sets.

According to Bulldog, R2bees and Efya only know how to smoke and do drugs with their Nigerian friend and nothing more.

He continued that he is disappointed with the musicians for failing to tap into Wizkid’s shine and also mount international stages and this has resulted in their career taking a nose-dive.

Bulldog posted: “So R2Bees and Efya will smoke, drink and chill with Wizkid anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages and showcase their talents to the world? Again Ghana missed out on national duties at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, yesterday. What is wrong with us?”

