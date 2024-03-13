Rashad drops hot filla of Dr Grace Boadu’s Ghc1.5M debt to Osofo Bible Nokwafo plus family beef (Video)

- Advertisement -

Before these shocking revelations were made by Rashad, Dr Grace Boadu’s family had shown on different occasions that they harbour a special disdain for Osofo Bible Nokwafo.

Recall that just a day after Dr Grace Boadu was confirmed dead by doctors, Osofo Bible Nokwafo was sacked by Dr Grace Boadu’s family when he visited her family house to sympathise with the bereaved family.

The infamous sack consequently became a national topic as it raised concerns as to why the family refused to grant audience to the late herbal practitioner’s known lover who was about to wed her until her tragic demise.

However, the root cause of the animosity has now been brought to light, thanks to award-winning Ghanaian blogger Rashad, who unveiled a series of secret audios containing damning revelations made by Dr. Grace Boadu herself.

According to Rashad’s findings, Dr. Grace Boadu had solicited substantial financial assistance from Osofo Bible Nokwafo on multiple occasions.

The late herbal practitioner reportedly sent her uncle to collect a staggering sum of Ghc 300,000 from Osofo Bible Nokwafo.

Additionally, she obtained a loan of Ghc 1 million from him to invest in her real estate project, further complicating their financial ties.

Furthermore, Dr. Grace Boadu allegedly received Ghc 20,000 from Osofo Bible Nokwafo on three separate occasions, including funds for her flight ticket to South Africa.

In an audio recording played on today’s episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Dr. Grace Boadu can be heard confirming the debt owed to Osofo Bible Nokwafo.

And instructing her family to repay him upon her demise to avoid potential disputes over property ownership in the future.

Despite these revelations, it has been reported that Dr. Grace Boadu’s family has avoided any communication or interaction with Osofo Bible Nokwafo since her passing.

Fueling speculation that they may be reluctant to honour the financial obligations owed to him.