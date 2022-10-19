- Advertisement -

The Western Regional Minister has reacted to news about the alleged involvement in ‘galamsey” which led to his driver absconding with proceeds.

Per the news item earlier shared by Gh One TV, the driver had escaped with the huge sum of GHS17 million into Ivory Coast.

“A Regional Minister collapses as his driver bolts with 17 million cedis galamsey proceeds. The driver is reported to be in Ivory Coast at the moment,” the news report read

The Western Regional Minister has reacted to news about the alleged involvement in “galamsey” which led to his driver absconding with proceeds.

Per the news item earlier shared by Gh One TV, the driver had escaped with the huge sum of GHS17 million into Ivory Coast.

However, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah has called the bluff of the media house by describing the reportage as a reputation-tarnishing one.

According to him, he remains committed to the protection of natural resources in his region and would not engage in profiting from galamsey and its related activities.

He further described the news reportage as an innuendo masterminded by his detractors in order to soil his reputation and paint a bad picture of who he was not.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah added that he would be prepared to take on GhOne TV or EIB Network after a consultation with his lawyers.

“In respect of the innuendo of the news alert, I shall take appropriate remedial steps under advisement from my lawyers.”

Read the Full Statement Below…

Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at some Christian leaders who went on a tour of some illegal mining (Galamsey) sites in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

It was alleged that the clergymen visited the sites to pray for God’s intervention in ending the menace affecting Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.

“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” one pastor was heard saying in a viral video.

Watch video of some clergymen went to galamsey site to pray

After intercepting the video, the broadcast journalist took to Twitter to bemoan how the pastors have failed to apply “common sense” in saving the environment.

“They toured galamsey sites and later prayed to God for an end to the devastation. Dear God, don’t mind them. Okay? They know the people behind the destruction. Kindly direct them to those characters. Praise the Lord,” read Nana Aba’s tweet.

She argued that the intercessory prayer was a lazy approach to tackling the problem, intimating that God will not do any miracle as he has blessed us with brains to reason.

“Common sense is the ability to see, hear and understand things, and then make decisions that are common to most people without the need for PRAYERS!!

“To the ‘men of God’ who toured the galamsey sites and prayed to God to end the devastation. Read this LOUDL: God will not do by miracle, what he has blessed us brains to do.”