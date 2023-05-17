Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Renowned Ghanaian pastor and politician, Osofo Kyiriabosom, has recently stirred up excitement among his followers and the general public with a captivating video showcasing his newly acquired 2020 model Escalade.



The video, which has since gone viral on social media has sparked discussions about Osofo Kyiriabosom’s taste for luxury and his ability to combine his spiritual role with a personal passion for automobiles.

The vehicle, known for its opulence and commanding presence on the road, perfectly reflects the pastor’s affinity for luxury.

In the video, Osofo Kyiriabosom who had stormed the premises of Kingdom FM for an interview showed the sleek design of his new ‘big man’ purchase leaving Ghanaians in awe of his latest acquisition.

According to checks online, the starting price of the 2020 model Escalade is $75,000 which is equivalent to GHC 821,017.50

The display of his Escalade may have unintended consequences on those who look up to him, leading some to question the emphasis placed on material possessions within religious circles.

Watch the video below to know more…

