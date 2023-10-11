- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Kumawood actor cum musician Frank Osei popularly known as Frank Naro has issued a stern warning to radio/tv personality Doreen Avio following an incident that happened at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK.

In a post on social media, the ‘Koom’ hitmaker expressed his displeasure over treatment meted out to him by Doreen Avio back stage and on stage at the event.

Frank Naro failed to explain what happened exactly at the annual event which took place at the Royal Regency in London, United Kingdom but in his post he shared on social media, the musician was not pleased.

Frank warned the media personality to not repeat the discourteous attitude he showed towards him and that Dorren Avio was nowhere to be found when gained popularity in the entertainment industry.

The musician shared on his social media platforms; “Miss Dorren Avio, I have given you respect as my dear sister. What happened at back stage and on stage at the Ghanamusicawardsuk wasn’t good at all, I came to this industry when you were no where to be found, Please respect yourself and don’t ever ever try that again. This is your first and last warning. I am quiet because I have given respect to Alordia and his team”.

See post below;

However, according to reports, Doreen Avio ushered Frank Naro out from the stage just 30 seconds into his performance to make way for gospel musician, Piesie Esther.

Watch the video from 1:27:27 mins;

This move infuriated Frank Naro has his allocated 6 minutes time was reduced to introduce a Uk-based upcoming artiste before his (Frank Naro) performance.