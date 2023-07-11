Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Socrates Sarfo, a Ghanaian film producer, has declared that he will never respond to Yvonne Nelson’s assertion that he asked her out to dinner.

He said that since the actress had called him out in her memoir, he would likewise respond to her with a book.

Recently, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson stunned the entertainment industry with her book and admission that certain producers in the country’s film business had tried to get her to drop out of projects.

The accomplished actress revealed a depressing occurrence involving Socrates Sarfo and Abdul Salam, two well-known film producers, in her contentious memoir.

According to Yvonne Nelson’s autobiography, Abdul Salam expressed interest in working with her on a film project after several producers intended to obstruct her advancement in the business.

However, Socrates Sarfo, who had once invited her out to dinner, made disparaging remarks about Salam in an effort to harm his reputation.

Socrates Sarfo publicly announced in an interview on United SHowbiz that he intended to answer the claims made in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir in a book he also planned to publish.

A portion of Yvonne Nelson’s book reads: “Abdul Salam, who had instigated the ban, came to me to patch things up. He said we should leave the past behind us and work together. With him, I shot two movies. This was without the knowledge of the other producers because the ban was still in place. Socrates Sarfo, a producer who asked me out for dinner, told me how he was disappointed in the actions of Abdul Salam”.

But in responding to that part on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on UTV, the renowned film producer mentioned that he was going to respond to him in his book which he was going to release very soon.

He, however, asked her to answer the question of the supposed dinner if she came

“I want her to answer the question about whether the dinner took place. I will also reply to her in the book I am writing,” he asked.

