Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she is single and not ready to mingle because love these days is a scam.

According to the actress, she believes in love but the love people show these days are not genuine but just tricks.

She explained that she is willing to fall in love but the tricks people play in a relationship these days are not something she is ready to endure again looking at her past experiences.

She claims that despite being unmarried, she is not looking for a partner.

Following the publication of her memoir, the Ghanaian actress’s love life came under scrutiny. Some of her unsuccessful romantic encounters were described in the book.

She said: “The love you see around these days is all a scam. I believe in love and wish I could fall in love and do all the lovely-dovey stuff. But the love we see around these days is all a scam. I’m single. I’m not searching, but I know that one day how someone will find me.”

