Entertainment

Rev Obofour's first reaction to his beef with Adom Kyei Duah
Entertainment

Rev Obofour’s first reaction to his beef with Adom Kyei Duah

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour - Adom Kyei Duah
Rev Obofour has finally reacted to his brutal beef with Prophet Adom Kyei Duah while speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Rashad.

According to the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, he’s not beefing with the aged man of God therefore Ghanaians should not assume that they are enemies.

Speaking in the phone call interview, Rev Obofour emphatically stated that his insults and attacks were general and not a personal attack on Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

He additionally added that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah‘s insults and severe bashing had nothing to do with him because he’s innocent and has no bad intentions about him.

Well, Rev Obofour is a very brave man who doesn’t mince words to share his two cents on trending issues therefore we presume he’s telling the truth about his feud with Prophet Adom Kyei Duah although videos on the internet suggest otherwise.

Since Rev Obofour claims he’s very cool with Prophet Adom Kyei Duah we don’t expect them to trade indirect insults at each other again on the internet because it will be very inappropriate.

No more insults and derogatory words from the two revered men of God as promised by Rev Obofour who claims he only addressed issues as they were.

    Source:GHpage

