“I didn’t mean it that way”: Rex Omar clarifies his statement of canceling Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon – PHOTO

The chairman of the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), the legendary Rex Omar came under fire after ghpage.com reported about his organisation’s intention to stop the soon to be held Sing-A-Thon by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum media after he spoke on GTV morning show on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Rex Omar in an interview with Kafui Dey which was shared on Ghpage TV on Instagram threw light on the upcoming singathon by Asantewaa Aduonum as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record.

The veteran High-Life artiste and politician mentioned that GHAMRO has reserves the right to stop Asantewaa when she starts her singathon on December 24, 2023, if she does not provide GHAMRO with the list of the over 3000 Ghanaian songs she intends to sing.

The comments made by the multiple award winning singer triggered loads of Ghanaians who took to social media to vent their anger towards him as they think the old man and his cohorts are just trying to tap into and dim the blessings of the young lady is trying to pull down the young lady who is only doing her part to project Ghana Music to the music world globally.

However, Rex Omar in a Facebook post dated Saturday, December 16, 2023, has come out to clarify his position and highlighted his initial statement was not intended to target or undermine Afua Asantewaa’s project, acknowledging that he was among the first to support and promote her on his platform.

The GHAMRO Chairman went further to underscore the need for artists like Afua Asantewaa to take proactive measures to avoid complications in the aftermath of their achievements.

He also argued that the request for the complete list of songs is because it would assist GHAMRO in efficiently managing the collection of royalties for the rightful owners of the compositions.

Rex also emphasized that the exposure of Afua’s performances globally would likely lead to increased airplay, streaming, and other usages of the featured songs. As GHAMRO is the sole Collective Management Organization (CMO) for music in Ghana, it becomes their responsibility to track and allocate revenues to the rightful owners.