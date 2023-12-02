type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Rich men don't talk plenty" - Stonebwoy flaunts new Mercedes Benz -...
Entertainment

“Rich men don’t talk plenty” – Stonebwoy flaunts new Mercedes Benz – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy, has once again flaunt his newly purchased 2023 Mercedes Benz 560.

This was during a spirited performance on Accra’s streets in anticipation of his Bhim Concert 2023.

The Bhim Nation Boss wowed fans with his instrumental talent as he seamlessly joined a musical group which almost turned into whole show.

READ ALSO: Lady fights Abena Korkor after she refused to pay Gh2,000 for inhaling balloons – VIDEO

Stonebwoy received accolades on social media, with followers praising not only his wealth but also his humility and his ability not to brag and make noise about his wealth.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, some critics from the other camp tried to adownplay the purchase, claiming that the singer may have simply rented the car to creat an impression.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Saturday, December 2, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways