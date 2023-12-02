“Rich men don’t talk plenty” – Stonebwoy flaunts new Mercedes Benz – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy, has once again flaunt his newly purchased 2023 Mercedes Benz 560.

This was during a spirited performance on Accra’s streets in anticipation of his Bhim Concert 2023.

The Bhim Nation Boss wowed fans with his instrumental talent as he seamlessly joined a musical group which almost turned into whole show.

Stonebwoy received accolades on social media, with followers praising not only his wealth but also his humility and his ability not to brag and make noise about his wealth.

However, some critics from the other camp tried to adownplay the purchase, claiming that the singer may have simply rented the car to creat an impression.

