type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLady fights with Abena Korkor after she refused to pay GHS2,000 for...
Entertainment

Lady fights with Abena Korkor after she refused to pay GHS2,000 for inhaling ‘balloons’ at a nightclub – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Abena Korkor has found her way into the trends again as she’s embroiled in yet another unusual controversy that has got the internet talking.

According to our sources, she allegedly inhaled balloons at an Accra night club, accruing a bill of Ghs 2,000, which she reportedly refused to pay deliberately.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Abena Korkor gets into a heated argument with a bartender while onlookers observe the scene unfold.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor reveals her new boyfriend in latest video, causes a stir – WATCH

In the background, Abena can be heard declaring her refusal to pay the incurred amount, despite someone expressing a willingness to cover the expenses for her.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This refusal triggers the bartender to express her annoyance and respond aggressively to Abena Korkor.

The balloons are commonly associated with inhaling nitrous oxide, also referred to colloquially as laughing gas or ‘hippy crack,’ when used recreationally.

TODAY

Friday, December 1, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.2mph
0 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways