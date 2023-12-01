Lady fights with Abena Korkor after she refused to pay GHS2,000 for inhaling ‘balloons’ at a nightclub – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Abena Korkor has found her way into the trends again as she’s embroiled in yet another unusual controversy that has got the internet talking.

According to our sources, she allegedly inhaled balloons at an Accra night club, accruing a bill of Ghs 2,000, which she reportedly refused to pay deliberately.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Abena Korkor gets into a heated argument with a bartender while onlookers observe the scene unfold.

In the background, Abena can be heard declaring her refusal to pay the incurred amount, despite someone expressing a willingness to cover the expenses for her.

This refusal triggers the bartender to express her annoyance and respond aggressively to Abena Korkor.

The balloons are commonly associated with inhaling nitrous oxide, also referred to colloquially as laughing gas or ‘hippy crack,’ when used recreationally.