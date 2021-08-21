type here...
Entertainment

Rudeboy’s Anita Okoye seeks $15,000 as monthly spousal support after filing for divorce

By Mr. Tabernacle
According to a legal document sighted online, Rudeboy’s wife Anita Okoye after filing for divorce has demanded $15,000 as spousal support monthly from the musician.

The document has Anita seeking Paul Okoye to take sole responsibility for the general welfare of the three kids who were produced as a result of their union.

Meanwhile, Barrister Somadina Eugene Okorie of Senocean Law Practice, counsel to Rudeboy Okoye, in an interview told ENigeria Newspaper exclusively on Friday morning, “I don’t think this subject worth breaking a sweat on, since as I talk with you, I’m yet to receive a brief touching the news already in circulation.” 

?If the story is real, I would have been briefed by now and this is devoid of sentiments.”

Rudeboy and his wife Anita Isama married in a lavish ceremony in Port Harcourt in 2014, a year after welcoming their first kid, Andre. Nadia and Nathan, their twins, were born in 2017.

Anita Okoye sparked rumour of the breakup again after she recently deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram account, @Anitaokoye.

