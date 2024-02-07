Sad! Aburi Girls SHS 1 student dies after complaining of stomach ache

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of a fresh student of Aburi SHS in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to reports, the deceased form 1 student reportedly died after complaining of stomach ache.

As alleged, the deceased was ignored by the school nurse when she complained about her stomach pains.

The report says the school nurse thought she was faking and therefore ignored her. By the time she found out it was serious and rushed her to the hospital, it was too late.

The student has reportedly died!

This piece of sad news was first shared by renowned blogger Sika Official on his Twitter timeline.



He wrote;



“Tragic news as a first-year female student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region passed away after experiencing severe stomach pains.

Reportedly, she was denied medical attention by the school nurse who accused her of pretending to be ill and by the time she was rushed to the hospital, it was too late,”

Check out the full post below…

Tragic news as a first-year female student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region passed away after experiencing severe stomach pains.



Reportedly, she was denied medical attention by the school nurse who accused her of pretending to be ill and by the time she… pic.twitter.com/s7tF7O6qYR — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 7, 2024

Netizens Reactions…

If you support the school nurse, you're a big fool. — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) February 7, 2024

okay so what happens to the nurse ?

the family must pursue this case until the school is sued and the nurse is behind bars — MiCkEy (@MickeyJnr3) February 7, 2024

It’s sad

Campus nurse you had just one job and you couldn’t do it ??

May the souls of all faithful departed Rest In Peace ?? — Accuracy Michael (@accuracymike) February 7, 2024