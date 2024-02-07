type here...
Sad! Aburi Girls SHS 1 student dies after complaining of stomach ache
News

Sad! Aburi Girls SHS 1 student dies after complaining of stomach ache

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! Aburi Girls SHS 1 student dies after complaining of stomach ache
According to reports, the deceased form 1 student reportedly died after complaining of stomach ache.

As alleged, the deceased was ignored by the school nurse when she complained about her stomach pains.

The report says the school nurse thought she was faking and therefore ignored her. By the time she found out it was serious and rushed her to the hospital, it was too late.

The student has reportedly died!

This piece of sad news was first shared by renowned blogger Sika Official on his Twitter timeline.

He wrote;


“Tragic news as a first-year female student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region passed away after experiencing severe stomach pains.

Reportedly, she was denied medical attention by the school nurse who accused her of pretending to be ill and by the time she was rushed to the hospital, it was too late,”

Netizens Reactions…

Source:GHpage

