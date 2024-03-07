Sad! Beautiful GH lady dies in the US after her boyfriend pushed her into an oncoming vehicle on the highway

- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old US-based Ghanaian lady has lost her life after an altercation with her boyfriend on a busy highway in Chicago.

The victim, identified as Brittany, was allegedly pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle during a heated argument with her boyfriend, Quincy.

The incident occurred in the late evening on a stretch of highway in Chicago, leaving witnesses stunned and prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Brittany, a resident of Chicago and a member of the Ghanaian diaspora community, succumbed to her injuries after being struck by the moving vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation between Brittany and Quincy escalated rapidly, culminating in a violent act that cost Brittany her life.

The Chicago Police were quick to respond to the scene, where they apprehended Quincy, who is now in custody pending a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The sad incident happened on the 23rd of February 2024 and Brittany will be buried on the 24th of March 2024 at LEAK & SONS FUNERAL HOME.

Take a look at the funeral flyer below to know more…