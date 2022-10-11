type here...
"I am sad & depressed" -James Brown reacts to his leaked tape
Entertainment

“I am sad & depressed” -James Brown reacts to his leaked tape

By Lizbeth Brown
James Brown
Nigerian cross-dresser and internet sensation, James Chukwueze Obialor popularly known as James Brown has reacted to his leaked sex tape.

In a series of tweets, the cross-dresser expressed sadness over the leaked tape and how he is currently depressed.

According to James Brown, for the first time in a very long time, he cannot sleep and is having bad dreams.

James tweeted; “For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?. I can’t sleep well, I am having a bad dream”.

James Brown tweet

James Brown’s comments comes after his alleged sex video was leaked on Snapchat and went viral across social media.

The leaked video came as a surprise as James Brown sometimes identifies as a woman and mostly wear women attire.

It is believed that James Brown allegedly leaked the video himself to trend.

