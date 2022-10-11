type here...
Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown’s sex tape leaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has stirred reactions online after his sex video got leaked on Snapchat and later trended on other social media platforms.

Apparently, it is speculated that James just like other Nigerian entertainers, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade and Buju purposely dropped the video himself with an anonymous account just to trend.

In the leak, James Brown can be seen having sex with an unidentified lady whose face didn’t show but the same can’t be said about James Brown whose face was displayed in 4k.

In a part of the video, he can be seen thrusting his penis on the lady’s vagina walls after fully ejaculating.

Click on this LINK to watch the video.

This is how some tweeps have reacted to the whole James Brown leak saga;

@DaddyPamile tweeted – This James brown leaked tape is intentional. There is nothing anyone can tell me

@JaynaijaBlog tweeted – What if James Brown leaked his video himself to tell Nigerians he is ready to be a man now

@_AsiwajuLerry tweeted – James Brown and Bobrisky are just using LGTV to Cashout, James brown wey even look like Pesin wey go like punah too much

@Blk4blktweeted – Not James Brown knacking this girl while he was a full set of acrylic nails

@Feyi1 tweeted – I’m not surprised James Brown is having sex with a female but unprotected sex??Not trying to be a stereotype but has he forgotten he has retroviral disease??

    Source:Ghpage

