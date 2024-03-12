Sad! Father beheads daughter for sika duro; Chilling details drop

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Nigerian man has been arrested for murdering his daughter and burying her body in a shallow grave in the Uteh Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo state.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Emmanuel Ovwarueso, was arrested by operatives of the local vigilance in Edo State, Edo State Security Network (ESSN).

After his arrest, he confessed to the ESSN operatives who apprehended him that it’s true he ended his own daughter’s life for money.

He was said to have tied and gagged his wife and carried out the murder in her presence.

His wife said:

“My husband’s attitude changed recently. He kept saying I should not look at him like a poor man anymore. Even at his place of work, he was buying drinks for everyone as if he was celebrating. Even his co-workers were surprised at his new spending style.

He even told them that his money was very near. We never knew he was having such a dangerous plan.”

The vigilance member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said:

“We saw him that Thursday night (March 7) with a bag, walking so fast like he was rushing to catch up with a flight.

“We stopped him, but he resisted us. We asked what was inside the bag, he said it was his food

“So we searched the bag and found a human head inside. We interrogated him and from the way he was talking, it was obvious he was hiding something.

“So we took him to his house and we met his wife tied down. We untied her and asked who tied her, she said it was her husband. She told us that her husband tied her down with a rope before killing their daughter.

“He took us to the place where he buried the little girl’s body in a shallow grave and the body of the girl was exhumed immediately.”

