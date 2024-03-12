type here...
Part 2 of Okatakyie Afrifa’s clash with Captain Smart as insults flow like River Pra (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wabodam - Okatakyie Afrifa fiercely clashes with Captain Smart as insults flow like River Pra (Video)
Currently, Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa are fiercely beefing following the death of John Kumah.

Recall that weeks ago, Captain Smart alleged that John Kumah, Chairman Wontumi and Andy Appiah Kubi were all poisoned during a campaign rally in Tamale.

Unfortunately, weeks after Captain Smart’s heavy allegations, John Kumah was pronounced dead at Suhum Government Hospital while on the way to be airlifted to seek medical attention.

Despite autopsy reports confirming that John Kumah died from Multiple Myeloma, Captain Smart still insists John Kuamh died from food poisoning.

Reacting to Captain Smart’s now exposed lies, Okatakyie Afrifa who’s also controversial just like Captain himself has described his senior colleague as a liar.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to Okatakyie Afrifa who has always subtly shown that he’s in bed with the NPP government, it’s common sense-defying for anyone to attribute John Kumah’s death to food poisoning.

In the words of Okatakyie Afrifa, Captain Smart is a terrible liar who has lost his integrity and sentience.

Unforgiving Captain Smart has equally replied Okatakyie Afrifa in a very brutal manner.

As alleged by Captain Smart, Okatakyoe Afrifa is part of the journalists who have been paid by the NPP to attack his personality.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

