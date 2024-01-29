type here...
Sad! GH guy who travelled to Italy for a greener pasture now mentally unstable and homeless (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Ghanaian man, who travelled to Italy in pursuit of better life and opportunities has now found himself entangled in the world of drugs and homelessness.

In the emotional video, the Ghanaian man who hails from Tafo-Ahenebronum revealed that he travelled to Italy years ago in search of a brighter future.

However, instead of finding the prosperity he sought, he has become ensnared in the harsh realities of the world of drugs and now faces the harsh life of homelessness on the streets of Italy.


The recorder who sounded very heartbroken used the opportunity to reach out to fellow Ghanaians and, in particular, his family back home to help relocate him to the motherland.


His journey, marked by the pursuit of dreams, has taken an unexpected turn, highlighting the challenges and difficulties faced by many people who travel abroad with the hope of improving their circumstances.

Source:GHpage

