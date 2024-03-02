Sad! Mr Ibu dies; Movie lovers weep as they react to the tragic news

- Advertisement -

Movie lovers worldwide are currently mourning following the reportage of the shocking demise of talented Nollywood comic actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu

Recall that in November last year, the family of the now-deceased actor gave an update on his health status.

His family said Mr Ibu has undergone five major operations and is recuperating at the hospital.

“So far, Daddy has undergone five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, 1685687982, John I Okafor, Access Bank.

Thank you, and as soon as Daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations! We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilised quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians,” the family concluded.

This comes after the comic actor went public about his ailment, on October 18, when he made a passionate appeal and announced a fundraiser to offset his medical bills at a Lagos hospital.

Despite all looking well this year for the actor, he tragically succumbed to death while receiving treatment at Evercare Health Center in Nigeria.

Some netizens have expressed sadness over the sudden death of the veteran actor. Read some comments below.

@ayokay13 wrote; – One of those who gave pure entertainment to us while growing up. Rest in peace and condolences to his family

@D_lone_wolf_ added; – Eii Jesus! What the fuck is happening this year? First, Ethel Ekpe. Second, Sisi Quadri and now John Okafor? Eii Chimo! Jesus!

@sweetsixtien had this to say; – Chaii after all that pain! One of my favs in the industry Thanks for the laughter you put on our faces!

@Views09 commented; – “Ave Ave Ave eeh Maria” Will remember Legend Mr Ibu for the happy times and not his last days, may his soul rest in perfect peace

@claudieseyes also wrote; – This is such devastating news. This man went through so much on earth before he died. He suffered, he such deserve to pass on in such manner. Rest in peace, sir. Say hi to Sam Loco and co. for us

@EnergizeBen stated; – A very sad news May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Award-winning Nollywood actor, John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, has succumbed to health complications after a prolonged battle with blood clotting on his leg.

The beloved actor passed away on Saturday, March 2, in a Lagos state hospital.

Before his painful death, Mr Ibu faced persistent issues with blood clotting, attributed to diseased blood vessels, and struggled with various health challenges over the years.

In October 2023, he came to the internet to seek financial assistance to address his ailment, with initial plans to seek medical care abroad.

Unfortunately, the doctors deemed him unfit for international travel, abandoning the overseas treatment option.

As his health deteriorated, Mr Ibu underwent the amputation of his leg in November 2023, marking a challenging phase in his battle against the debilitating condition. At the time of his passing, the veteran actor was 62 years old.

Renowned for his exceptional portrayal of humorous characters in movies, Mr Ibu left an indelible mark on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

His demise leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and children, as well as a void in the hearts of fans who cherished his unique talent for bringing laughter to the screen.

The legacy of Mr Ibu will undoubtedly endure through the memorable characters he brought to life during his illustrious career.

According to our checks, John Okafor had an estimated net worth of around $3 million at the time of his sad and sudden death.