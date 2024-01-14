Sad! Photos of Samira Bawumia’s bodyguard who died in the gory accident surface online

- Advertisement -

The convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia Saturday, January 13, 2024, was involved in a fatal accident leading to the demise of one.

However, the Second Lady emerged unscathed.

The unfortunate incident, according to reports occurred when Mrs. Bawumia was returning to the Ashanti from Accra to further some earlier engagements.

The report indicates that a sprinter bus narrowly avoided colliding with her entourage but tragically collided with two cars following hers.

Despite the severity of the accident, Samira Bawumia remained unharmed and did not sustain any serious injuries.

Regrettably, one person in her entourage lost their life as a result of the collision.



According to sources, the person who lost his life in the accident is one of Samira Bawumia’s dedicated bodyguards named Fuseni.



Serving as the Second Lady’s devoted bodyguard, Fuseini had been an integral part of the Veep’s family since 2008, according to reports by GH ONE TV.



At the moment, that’s all which is known about him. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Below is a picture of Samira Bawumia’s bodyguard who lost his life in the tragic accident in the course of duty.

