Sad! Popular female TikToker dies just two weeks after giving birth after a follower cursed her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A popular female TikToker from Kenya has tragically passed away days after giving birth, following a prediction by one of her TikTok followers.

The deceased named Jaber Nyar Onagi, received a comment from a follower that read, “I promise you that you will never make it to the final labour room.”

READ ALSO: Beef: Wabodam, wo wig tantan, adwaman musician – Kevin Taylor insults Daddy Lumba basabasa (Video)

The comment is seen as a curse by some, and it is unclear what led to the antagonistic statement from the follower.

The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of social media users and the impact of their words.

Jaber Nyar Onagi was a TikTok user who shared her pregnancy journey with her followers until she gave birth and unexpected death.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Watch: Two SHS lesbobo ladies boldly share their video online – Netizens react

Netizens reactions…

@Kylen – This is y we must try as much as possible to conceal our private lives from this thing called social media. This is heartbreaking. May she rest in the bossier of Jehovah

@Ewuraa Posh – God have mercy n protect us from evil eyes n devilish hearts. May they go blind n their hearts stop beating. So sad

Beauty addicts Gh – Eish! Did she offend the person in anyway? ?Or was she pregnant with the person’s man?

Yaw_ba_Yaa – Hmmmmm hope the person gets a trophy ? now. May she rest well

READ ALSO: Young GH guy goes viral for marrying an over-60-year-old woman fit to be his mother because of money