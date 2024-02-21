type here...
Sad! Sick final year Akim Swedru SHS student dies as housemaster refuses to sign his exeat

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The tragic demise of Vadje Kester, a 19-year-old final-year student at Akim Swedru Senior High School, has left Ghanaians reeling and demanding answers as allegations his housemaster playing a role in his untimely demise surface.

As reported, Kester passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia after his housemaster reportedly declined to sign his exeat when he complained of feeling unwell.

According to the grieving father of the deceased, Kester had contacted him to express his deteriorating health condition.

However, his housemaster allegedly dismissed the student’s claims, asserting that he did not appear unwell and refused to sign his exeat – A booklet allowing a student to leave the school premises for a specific period.

Faced with the urgency of his son’s condition, the father rushed to the school, only to be met with resistance from the housemaster.

Determined to address his son’s health concerns, the father took Kester to the Oda Government Hospital, where the severity of his condition prompted a referral to Akwatia St. Dominic Hospital.

Tragically, despite efforts to secure medical attention, Vadje Kester succumbed to his illness at St. Dominic Hospital.

Source:GHpage

