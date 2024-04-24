- Advertisement -

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the music service manager at Muse Africa, has set the records straight on Safo Newman, allegedly turning down verses from Fameye and Amerado.

A few days ago, news went rife that fast-rising artiste Safo Newman had turned down offers from Amerado and Fameye to jump on a remix of his popular ‘Akokoa’ song.

According to Kumi Kasa, he managed to use his connections to secure a remix of the song with Amerado disclosing that he wasn’t going to take a dime for verse.

A meeting was scheduled for the recording to be done but Safo Newman nor any member of his team turned up for the recording claiming that the musician was not ready to make anyone popular.

Well, Yaw Boadu who is close to Safo Newman and his management has in a lengthy post on Facebook gone into details about the incident and has disclosed that Safo Newman never turned down the collaboration.

Telling their side of the story, Yaw Boadu explained that a conversation was held with Kwao Richard manager of Amerado and it was agreed that the rapper couldn’t be on the song because he couldn’t relate to the song.

Therefore it was agreed that he would rather work on a different project with Amerado.

Regarding that of Fameye, Yaw claimed that Fameye never reached out to offer a verse but has always been a major supporter of Safo Newman.

Read his full statement below: