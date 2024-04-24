type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSafo Newman never turned down verses from Amerado and Fameye - Team...
Entertainment

Safo Newman never turned down verses from Amerado and Fameye – Team member

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Fameye-Safo-Newman-and-Amerado
Fameye-Safo-Newman-and-Amerado
- Advertisement -

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the music service manager at Muse Africa, has set the records straight on Safo Newman, allegedly turning down verses from Fameye and Amerado.

A few days ago, news went rife that fast-rising artiste Safo Newman had turned down offers from Amerado and Fameye to jump on a remix of his popular ‘Akokoa’ song.

According to Kumi Kasa, he managed to use his connections to secure a remix of the song with Amerado disclosing that he wasn’t going to take a dime for verse.

A meeting was scheduled for the recording to be done but Safo Newman nor any member of his team turned up for the recording claiming that the musician was not ready to make anyone popular.

Well, Yaw Boadu who is close to Safo Newman and his management has in a lengthy post on Facebook gone into details about the incident and has disclosed that Safo Newman never turned down the collaboration.

Telling their side of the story, Yaw Boadu explained that a conversation was held with Kwao Richard manager of Amerado and it was agreed that the rapper couldn’t be on the song because he couldn’t relate to the song.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Therefore it was agreed that he would rather work on a different project with Amerado.

Regarding that of Fameye, Yaw claimed that Fameye never reached out to offer a verse but has always been a major supporter of Safo Newman.

Read his full statement below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
1.9mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more