I’m forced to believe that once you go under the knife for body enhancement, you become obsessed with it because almost all the female celebs who went for the first time have all gone for top-ups.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has become a topic of ridicule on social media after unveiling her bortos which have been modified on three different occasions.

In a short video which is currently making rounds online from the launch of her clothing brand, she stormed the program in a bodycon dress showing off what her doctor gave her.

As seen in the viral footage, Salma’s bortos were protruding at the wrong angle and they feel like two huge stones in a sack; they are not flexible and they do not shake.

The beautiful actress has caused a mega stir as she was even unable to walk properly in heels because she couldn’t control them.

Her nyash appears to be too much and seems quite unbalanced for her thighs and legs and that’s bringing its own struggle.

Below are the reactions of social media users who have come across the video…

am_kobbievan – She can’t go to Turkey for maintenance cos of their earthquake…lol

3891leticia – Now di33 she has over done it kraaaa aaaaaa,at first it was nice paaaao



noisylvia – ?????? my dear where are the ants going



dzifah_pertual – The right one looks bigger than the left?????anaaaa Mose mabodam

