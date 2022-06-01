- Advertisement -

The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reacted to IGP Dampare’s letter to the British High Commissioner.

In a long Facebook post, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the IGP displayed arrogance and intolerance in his response to the British High Commissioner.

According to the young lawyer, the tweet by the British High Commissioner was harmless and that the IGP’s ‘needless’ response could strain the good relationship between Ghana and the UK.

He further added that the IGP’s letter is an embarrassment to himself and the country as a whole.

Sammy Gyamfi wrote; “The arrogance and intolerance displayed by the IGP in his response to a harmless tweet by the British High Commissioner to Ghana is disgusting to say the least. His 20th May, 2022 letter, a copy of which is attached to this post, is in very bad taste and has the potential of undermining Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic relations with the UK.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with the tweet by the British High Commissioner which is what appears to have angered our celebrity IGP. If Dampare had apprised himself of Article 3(d) of the Vienna Convention, I am not sure he would have embarrassed himself and the nation this way. No wonder that harassment, human rights abuse and extra-judicial killing of innocent Ghanaians by some rogue elements in the Ghana Police Service is on the ascendancy.

IGP Dampare must know that the Police Service, like any other human institution, is not sacrosanct and not immune from criticism. The least expectation of a leader worth his salt is to focus on cleaning up the battered image of the Police and restoring public confidence in the Service. Defending wrong-doing while snapping at genuine criticism is not the new dawn of Policing that he promised us”.

This comes after the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson tweeted about the re-arrest of #FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor for a road traffic offence.

After this tweet went viral, the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, replied with a four-page letter asking the British High Commissioner to mind her business.