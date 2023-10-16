- Advertisement -

In the past few hours, the news of the wedding between Kumawood Actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Filmmaker Kwame Baffour has become widely known, eliciting congratulatory messages to the couple.

Fans and social media followers have expressed their happiness for Actress Sandra, taking into account the tumultuous and challenging relationship life she has experienced in recent years.

At one point, there were widespread rumours that Sandra was in a relationship with the married Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin. However, both Sandra and Lilwin publicly debunked these rumours in interviews they granted.

Amid the excitement, Sandra Ababio’s management issued a statement addressing the viral news of her wedding over the weekend, which reportedly saw numerous stars in attendance.

The letter, dated 16th October 2023, and signed by Eugene Amankwaah, disputes the news of Sandra’s wedding, stating that she and Kwame Baffour are not in a relationship. It further clarifies that the wedding photos are from a project in which the two recently collaborated.

The statement emphasizes that Sandra is not engaged to be married anytime soon, and any contrary information will be properly addressed.

