Sarkodie has been a household name in the Ghanaian and International music scene. He has indeed carved a long niche for himself gaining massive popularity everywhere.

The multiple award-winning rapper born Micheal Owusu Addo is one of the few Ghanaian musicians who carry much influence with their brand.

Only few know his real name as the ‘Sarkodie’ name already has boldly been printed in the heart and minds of people.

One may ask why upon all different names, why did he choose that particular one SARKODIE.

Well, the answer is here. Sarkodie in an exclusive chat will fellow rapper Manifest on Instagram Live revealed the real reason behind the name.

According to him, when he was a kid all the people who were named Sarkodie that he saw were rich so he felt having that name has a tendency of giving him wealth.

“…most of the Sarkodie’s wey I see the time I be kiddie dem all they be rich. So I was a child mentally I feel say the Sarkodie get some effect make e give you wealth. That be why I pick am” he said