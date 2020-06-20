Eno Barony is the best female rapper in Africa – Sarkodie and Manifest declare

- Advertisement -

Two of Ghana’s best male decorated and indisputable award-winning rappers, Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie and Kwame Ametepee Tsikata aka M. anifest have shut all critics with both in agreement that Eno Barony is the best female rapper in Africa.

Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom since her appearance in the music scene has fought her way through to becoming one of the known faces of GH rap, taking on every challenger.

In a live Instagram convo between the two, they both agreed to the fact that Eno Barony has carved a niche for herself and to them she’s undoubtedly the best female rapper in Africa, none comes closer.

“..Eno Barony has made a serious impact on rap. Manifest stated. Sarkodie nodded in approval of that saying “Eno is ‘dope'” which literally means truly he totally tips her as the best female rapper.

Sarkodie just released a song featuring M.anifest dubbed ‘Brown Paper Bag’ which talks about racism and political issues. It’s already a banger.