Screaming and begging: How Nollywood actor Junior Pope tragically died revealed

- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Jnr Pope, is dead.

As confirmed, the actor died this afternoon while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital (Nigeria)

According to our source, the actor died during a boat trip.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope dies

The boat capsized and he, alongside two others yet to be identified actors, drowned.

His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The reports surrounding Junior Pope’s death have it that before drowning, he was begging the captain of the boat to slow down because he was overspeeding.

While begging, he was also screaming ontop of his voice to make the Captain slow down yet he refused consequently causing his shocking demise alongside the two others