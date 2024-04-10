type here...
Screaming and begging: How Nollywood actor Junior Pope tragically died revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Screaming and begging How Nollywood actor Junior Pope tragically died revealed
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Jnr Pope, is dead.

As confirmed, the actor died this afternoon while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital (Nigeria)

According to our source, the actor died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized and he, alongside two others yet to be identified actors, drowned.
His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The reports surrounding Junior Pope’s death have it that before drowning, he was begging the captain of the boat to slow down because he was overspeeding.

While begging, he was also screaming ontop of his voice to make the Captain slow down yet he refused consequently causing his shocking demise alongside the two others

Source:GHpage

