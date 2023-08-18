Secret chat of Reggie Zippy begging for seks from his side-chick while still married surfaces online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghana’s entertainment landscape is buzzing with the news of the divorce between renowned musician Reggie Zippy and his wife Edith Ward.



The couple’s decision to part ways has not only rocked their personal lives but also cast a spotlight on the intricate dynamics of their relationship, with accusations of infidelity and emotional turmoil coming to the forefront.

The announcement of their divorce came from Reggie Zippy himself, as he poured his heart out in an emotional post detailing the breakdown of his marriage.

He expressed how he views himself as a “good-for-nothing” father and husband, laying bare the pain and challenges that led to the end of his marriage.



In a tit-for-tat exchange, Edith Ward responded to Reggie’s revelations by unveiling a series of allegations against him.



She claimed that, even within the confines of their marriage, Reggie had been involved in a three-year-long relationship with a white woman.

Edith also accused him of neglecting their children’s needs, painting a picture of a marriage marred by secrecy and unfulfilled expectations.

Amidst this emotional turmoil, a new dimension to the saga has emerged as screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation has surfaced online.



The Whatsapp conversation was between Reggie Zippy and his alleged “obroni” sidechick.



In the messages, Reggie expressed his anticipation for a sexual encounter with the lady, all while he was still married to Edith.

