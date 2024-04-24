Serwaa Amihere goes into detail about how her bedroom video with Henry Fitz got leaked – Here’s What She Said

- Advertisement -

An embarrassed Serwaa Amihere has spilt the beans as she admits and speaks on the viral bedroom video of herself and Henry Fitz that got the whole of Ghana talking.

The GHOne TV Presenter via a release has bared it all. Just as it was expected of her to address the issue, Serwaa Amihere has done the needful even though it has come at a late hour,

According to her, she is the one in the video and thus it was recorded about 5 years ago when she was in a state where she thought she couldn’t rise to be the woman of influence she has become today.

In the statement, Serwaa Amihere detailed how the video finally was leaked and released on social media.

She says that the intimate video of herself and Henry came out after 5 months of threats and extortion along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

READ THE FULL TEXT BELOW

