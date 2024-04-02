type here...
Serwaa Amihere and married man’s trending bedroom pictures; Ghanaians react

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Serwaa Amihere nudes leak
Celebrated Ghanaian TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere has been caught up in the news for the negative reason.


Just a few hours ago, notorious and controversial Ghanaian IG Blogger @thosecalledcelebs, shared a bedroom picture of the TV presenter and popular married businessman Henry Fitz

As alleged gossipmonger @Thosecalledcelebs, Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz met on his wedding day 2019 as the TV presenter was employed as an MC alongside her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah.

The wedding was hashtagged #Hendee19 because the union was between Henry and Dela and was held at Royal Senchi.

After meeting at the wedding, they started secretly dating and began having sekz.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

During one of their usual secret sekz days, they decided to go extremely hard on the bed and record the whole experience.


Unfortunately, Henry’s wife saw the video on her hubby’s phone and shared it with a third person who has been using the adult-only video to blackmail Serwaa since 2019.


The blackmailer decided to publish the pictures online today as fed up Serwaa has stopped paying him or her.

Ghanaians Reactions…

der_borah – Not me turning the phone left and right to view it properly

duodu_baah No be this guy do wedding years ago and had Serwaa and nana Aba as his MCs??


mhaameyhaa_official Thats Serwaa .. look at her nose its her


boakyewaa73 – At first I thought it was sister Debby ,but the nose doesn’t looked hers

nii_noi08Life no balance oo. Henry got married years ago at Royal Senchi which Serwaa and her english Madam was present with a special invite. Why must she? Rapacity and greed always prods the sisters to disgrace. Henry Fitz is very rich.

