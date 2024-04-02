They were leaked by the guy’s wife – Deep secret details about Serwaa Amihere’s bedroom photos drop

- Advertisement -

According to blogger @Thosecalledcelebs, the trending bedroom photos of Serwaa Amihere were leaked by her lover’s wife.

As reported by @Thosecalledcelebs in a new update, Serwaa Amihere met Henry Fitz in 2019 at his wedding and they exchanged contacts.

Fast forward, they started dating and began secretly meeting to have intercourse.

READ ALSO: Real or photoshop? Here’s the trending bedroom photos of Serwaa Amihere and lover

During one of their sexcapades, they decided to record themselves and later save the video on their phones.

Henry Fitz’s wife, Dela, saw the video on her cheating husband’s phone and forwarded it to herself.

It’s believed she shared the video with a third party who started blackmailing the TV presenter with it.

As alleged, Serwaa Amihere has been consistently paying the blackmailer for some time now and is now tired.

The angry blackmailer decided to leak the images online today after Serwaa told him or her that she had reached her limit.

READ ALSO: 63-year-old Ga chief marries a 12-year-old girl; Nungua elders fire Christians and Ghanaians (Video)

READ ALSO: GH couple based in New York jailed for beating their 5-year-old son to death