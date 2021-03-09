- Advertisement -

A private birthday party was organized for birthday girl, Serwaa Amihere and it was spectacular.

Serwaa Amihere was in the company of her close friends including her godmother, Nana Aba Anamoah.

As part of her 31st birthday celebration, the media personality received gifts including a Range Rover from a benefactor.

The girls were all wild and crazy during the party

According to reports, the private birthday party was organized by Nana Aba Anamoah