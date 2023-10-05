Sexyy Red drops another ‘dirty’ bombshell after her viral leaked bedroom video

- Advertisement -

The leaked video of American Singer and Rapper Sexyy Red has indeed caused quite a stir on social media, attracting significant attention and reactions from users.

In response to the video’s circulation, Sexyy Red posted a message on X expressing her feelings of being “brokenhearted.”

She further clarified that she wouldn’t engage in such explicit content and share it publicly.

Essentially, she seemed to suggest that she had no intention of the video becoming public and claimed not to know how it was leaked.

However, it’s worth noting that the video was initially uploaded by Sexyy Red herself on her Instagram story.

The reasons behind her decision to share such content remain a mystery and have left many people perplexed.

THIS IS WHAT SHE WROTE ON HER OFFICIAL X PAGE;

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO HERE: https://t.me/ghpageofficial/20006

This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of social media, where even private moments can quickly become public, leading to unexpected consequences and reactions.