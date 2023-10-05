Sexyy Red leak video – Singer reacts for the first time

Sexyy Red leak – American rapper and singer, Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red is currently trending on X for the wrong reasons.

The popular singer in the last few hours has caused her own ‘downfall’ after sharing a video of herself getting intimate in bed with a man on her Instagram story.

In the trending video, the American rapper and singer enjoyed some in-and-out thrusting as she pleasured herself by moaning.

Realizing she had messed up by sharing the sensitive footage on her page 2.2M IG page quickly deleted it.

But some gifted fast hands were able to download and share across social media.

Due to our policies, we can’t share the video here, however, you can keep searching on social media. You may chance on it.

Meanwhile, amidst the brouhaha, Sexyy Red has shared a new picture of on social media to tell critics that she doesn’t care about their negative criticisms of her.

Sexyy Red Biography

Rapper and hip-hop recording artist who is best known for songs such as “Pound Town,” “Throwin’ It,” and “Born By the River.” Her popularity in the music scene has led to her amassing more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Her 2023 single “Pound Town” has accumulated over 1 million streams on Spotify.

BEFORE FAME

She began releasing music professionally in 2018. One of her first singles is, “Slide.”

TRIVIA

Her music videos and performances have been streamed more than 99 million times on YouTube. In April of 2023, she boasted more than 300,000 monthly listeners on her verified artist page on Spotify.

FAMILY LIFE

She has sisters and she’s said that she thought her home was haunted when she was growing up. She had a son named Chuckie in 2020. She once sparked a rumor she was dating Drake.

ASSOCIATED WITH

She has collaborated with producer Tay Keith. Her song “Pound Town” was later remixed by Nicki Minaj.