- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s release of his new song ‘Cash Out’ has been met with reactions of disappointment from netizens who have accused him of theft.

Some followers of the dancehall musician deem the song as an exact copy of rival Burna Boy’s hit song “Last Last”, which he seemingly reproduced to sound different.

One particular fan who made an interesting observation of both songs concluded that: “Gbenabu is trying to copy Burnaboy’s style oo eiii. His new song ‘Cash Out’ sounds exactly like Burna Boy’s song last last [sic]”.

Shatta Wale’s ‘Cash Out’ has been out for only one day and has been making waves on social media since being released.

However,

The song in question is from the GOG Album comes this brand new song by Shatta Wale dubbed “Cash Out”,

But

However, some fans have made an interesting observation of both songs and concluded that there appears to be similarities in them.

Listen to the two songs placed side by side below and be the judge.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale launched an unprovoked attack on Burnaboy in one of his social media feuds which angered most Ghanaian and Nigerian showbiz enthusiasts.