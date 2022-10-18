type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale accused of copying Burna Boy after releasing ‘Cash Out’
Entertainment

Shatta Wale accused of copying Burna Boy after releasing ‘Cash Out’

By Kweku Derrick
Burna Boy and Shatta Wale
Burna Boy and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s release of his new song ‘Cash Out’ has been met with reactions of disappointment from netizens who have accused him of theft.

Some followers of the dancehall musician deem the song as an exact copy of rival Burna Boy’s hit song “Last Last”, which he seemingly reproduced to sound different.

One particular fan who made an interesting observation of both songs concluded that: “Gbenabu is trying to copy Burnaboy’s style oo eiii. His new song ‘Cash Out’ sounds exactly like Burna Boy’s song last last [sic]”.

Shatta Wale’s ‘Cash Out’ has been out for only one day and has been making waves on social media since being released.

However,

The song in question is from the GOG Album comes this brand new song by Shatta Wale dubbed “Cash Out”,

But

However, some fans have made an interesting observation of both songs and concluded that there appears to be similarities in them.

Listen to the two songs placed side by side below and be the judge.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale launched an unprovoked attack on Burnaboy in one of his social media feuds which angered most Ghanaian and Nigerian showbiz enthusiasts.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 18, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    1.6mph
    40 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News