type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale applauds Stonebwoy for a successful concert
Entertainment

Shatta Wale applauds Stonebwoy for a successful concert

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Wale-and-Stonebwoy at soundclash
Shatta-Wale-and-Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale has applauded his colleague and former enemy Stonebwoy for a successful concert.

Stonebwoy yesterday held his Bhim concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International conference centre (AICC).

The event saw Stonebwoy and Jamaican musician Busy Signal headlining it with support from some other artists.

Following the success of the 2022 Edition, fans and other musicians took to social media to applaud Stonebwoy for being able to organize and perform to the satisfaction of everyone who made it to the event.

Also Read: Stonebwoy and Tinny settle their differences at Bhim concert

Shatta Wale has also joined the many praising Stonebwoy and has classified his performance on the night as top-notch.

According to him, he was at the event but no one saw him.

He posted: “Today be the first time ago watch #Bhimconcert2022 and nobody see me, that was world top class performance… Efo Eje agba agba“

See the screenshot below:

Shatta Wale tweet

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 24, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    29 %
    1.9mph
    96 %
    Sat
    90 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News