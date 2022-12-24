- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale has applauded his colleague and former enemy Stonebwoy for a successful concert.

Stonebwoy yesterday held his Bhim concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International conference centre (AICC).

The event saw Stonebwoy and Jamaican musician Busy Signal headlining it with support from some other artists.

Following the success of the 2022 Edition, fans and other musicians took to social media to applaud Stonebwoy for being able to organize and perform to the satisfaction of everyone who made it to the event.

Shatta Wale has also joined the many praising Stonebwoy and has classified his performance on the night as top-notch.

According to him, he was at the event but no one saw him.

He posted: “Today be the first time ago watch #Bhimconcert2022 and nobody see me, that was world top class performance… Efo Eje agba agba“

See the screenshot below: