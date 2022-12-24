After months of throwing shades at each other, two of Ghana’s musicians have finally smoked the peace pipe.

Bhim Nation President and Ga rapper Tinny yesterday brought their months-long beef to an end after the latter joined Stonebwoy on stage to perform at the Bhim concert.

Stonebwoy was on stage performing one of his hit song titled Onumade which featured Tinny.

From the video available, seems one of the people closer to Stonebwoy noticed Tinny was backstage and went on stage to give Stonebwoy the information.

He then asked the DJ to bring down the music and he called Tinny on stage who came and performed his part of the song.

At the end of the performance, Stonebwoy gave a small speech and ended by saying one love, Tinny on the other hand also joined him to shout one love.

Watch the video below:





The two musicians fell out when Stonebwoy offered to pay off Tinny’s supposed GH2,000 debt and Tinny angrily called Stonebwoy a f00l.

The aforementioned sum was owed to a concert promoter in the Oti Region who had taken Tinny’s car from her at the police station and confiscated it.