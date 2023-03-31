Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has sent out an appeal to the newly-elected president of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow him perform during his inauguration.

The newly-elected President turned 71 years old on Wednesday, March 29th 2023 and begged for this opportunity as a part of wishing him a Happy birthday.

According to Shatta Wale, the is a debate on social media with some netizens saying they look alike so if that is the case he would like to perform a song for him.

Also Read: Afia Schwarzenegger shares photos with Prez Nana Addo

He went ahead and shared a grid photo of himself and the President to back his claims with the caption;

“Your excellency everyone says I look like you, so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol.

“They always say my father won’t come for me, so please come for me to perform for u one of my songs. Thank you Mr President. May you live long, Dad.”

Shatta Wale post

Read More: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead