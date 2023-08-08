“Wo Maame tw3”: Shatta Wale finally replies Ola Michael with a Diss Song

- Advertisement -

Controversial Reggae-dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has released a diss song to Ola Michael in response to a criticism he made about him United Showbiz that didn’t sit well with him.

This comes few days after Ola Michael rudely stated that, Shatta Wale doesn’t merit a diplomatic passport because he constantly insults his colleagues and even elderly people in the industry.

Mr Logic who was also a guest on the show disagreed with Ola’s assertion and even ordered him to retract the statement for disrespecting Shatta Wale on National Television.

The whole controversy began when former Ghanaian ambassador, Anne Sophie Avé tweeted that Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and others should be given diplomatic passports for their outstanding efforts in promoting Ghana to the rest of the world.

However, in response to what Ola Michael stated on United Showbiz, Shatta Wale went hard on the Neat FM Presenter, dissing him in a song titled “Diss Side.”

The some of the lyrics in the song goes by; “I know say you be foolish man, check for the mirror wosa aponkye, Ola you be foolish man”