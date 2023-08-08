type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Wo Maame tw3”: Shatta Wale finally replies Ola Michael with a Diss Song
Entertainment

“Wo Maame tw3”: Shatta Wale finally replies Ola Michael with a Diss Song

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Reggae-dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has released a diss song to Ola Michael in response to a criticism he made about him United Showbiz that didn’t sit well with him.

This comes few days after Ola Michael rudely stated that, Shatta Wale doesn’t merit a diplomatic passport because he constantly insults his colleagues and even elderly people in the industry.

Mr Logic who was also a guest on the show disagreed with Ola’s assertion and even ordered him to retract the statement for disrespecting Shatta Wale on National Television.

The whole controversy began when former Ghanaian ambassador, Anne Sophie Avé tweeted that Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and others should be given diplomatic passports for their outstanding efforts in promoting Ghana to the rest of the world.

However, in response to what Ola Michael stated on United Showbiz, Shatta Wale went hard on the  Neat FM Presenter, dissing him in a song titled “Diss Side.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The some of the lyrics in the song goes by; “I know say you be foolish man, check for the mirror wosa aponkye, Ola you be foolish man”

TODAY

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.8mph
75 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways