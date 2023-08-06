- Advertisement -

Media personality Ola Michael has disclosed that Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale isn’t qualified to be given a diplomatic passport looking at his character and personality.

Recently, the former French ambassador in a post on social media appealed to the first Gentleman of the land Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to give out diplomatic passports to some artists putting Ghana in the limelight outside the country.

She named the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, King Promise, Shatta Wale and Black Sherif as some of the artistes she believes deserve to travel with diplomatic passports.

But on United Showbiz yesterday hosted by MzGee, Ola Michael in sharing his thought about the matter mentioned that looking at Shatta Wale’s controversial nature, it would be bad if he is given a diplomatic passport.

According to him, even though he agrees with the comments from the former French ambassador, it’s a big no for Shatta Wale to be given a diplomatic passport which is meant for people who are diplomats.

He argued that Shatta Wale on any day can pull out a camera and start insulting people anyhow. The French ambassador thinks giving such a person a diplomatic passport is going to be the right thing for the country.

Ola Michael continued that he is not disrespecting Shatta Wale as some people would see it but he is telling the truth.

He said: “MzGee we can’t give someone like Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport for him to turn round and come and sit on social media insulting people. Why are we being hypocritical?”

“I don’t want to disrespect him but I have to use him as example because he is not the only one who was mentioned but he is the only one that I can use as an example because he is the one that shows some character that is not right; or excuse me to say senseless.

“He is the one that is able to put on a camera and insult every elderly person. Come on! And you say that we should give him a diplomatic passport? What will be the sense in that?” he asked.

