Shatta Wale is my leftover and that’s what you went for – Michy drags Efia Odo – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A new reality show coming up has showcased a heated argument between Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Michy and his concubine, Efia Odo in a trailer which is already going viral.

Michy accused Odo of sleeping with her man when they were still in a relationship. She accused Efia Odo of dating Shatta Wale, the father of her son Majesty.

Michy went ahead to tag Shatta Wale as a ‘leftover’ while discussing their contrasting perspectives. Efia Odo however debunked Michy’s allegations clapping back that “You are the leftover. You got left over.”

Efia Odo went on to clarify that she does not follow Michy on social media and they are currently not on speaking terms.

On the other hand, Michy expressed her desire to avoid getting into a heated argument with Efia Odo. She emphasized her intention to maintain a calm demeanour amidst the tension between them.

She said, “I do not want to lose my breath because you feel you are sleeping with my ex (Shatta Wale), so we should be rivals.”

Watch the video below

