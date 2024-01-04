type here...
Shatta Wale set to visit Chef Failatu’s cook-a-thon venue in Tamale

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale has made fans in Tamale happy after making an unexpected announcement on social media.

The ‘My Level’ crooner expressed his intention to pay a visit to Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon venue in a new post on Facebook.

Shatta Wale visited Afua Asantewaa when she commenced her Singathon challenge and is ready to do same for Chef Faila.

“Now I can go to tamale to eat Faila’s food some, I dey for you! …Who wanna go with me ? Tamale my home ?”, Shatta Wale wrote.

