Shatta Wale subtly confirms dating Akuapem Poloo

By Armani Brooklyn
African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has subtly confirmed the rumours that went viral on the internet weeks ago that he has kickstarted a new romantic affair with our very own Akuaem Poloo.

The rumours that Shatta Wale has started dating Akuapem Poloo gained massive recognition on the internet after the SM boss dashed the mother of one an iPhone 13 pro max.

Upon receiving the expensive gift, Akuapme Poloo took to her social media pages to thank Shatta Wale for the gift and also mock her haters in the process.

Shatta Wale who can’t hide things has shared a picture of Akuapem Poloo on his Snapchat and the caption attached to the photo speaks volumes about their affair.

In this beautiful photo, Akuapme Poloo was wearing a blue top with black tattered jeans and a pair of nice heels.

According to Shatta, she likes it when his sweetheart (Akuapem Poloo) dresses like that.

Shatta Wale is noted for luring our female celebrities with gifts and praises just to chop and dump them afterwards hence Akuapem Poloo should be very vigilant.

    Source:GHpage

